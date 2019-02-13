Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians kept their playoff hopes alive on Friday night by winning on senior night against City View.

Despite the Mustangs hanging a loss on the Indians in the first round of district, Nocona was able to get a lead early and finished strong, on the way to a 78-57 win.

An 18-9 first quarter lead led to the Indians leading 32-20 at halftime.

The third quarter was the most competitive as both teams scored a lot. It was all Nocona in the fourth quarter as they hung another 29 points on the Mustangs to finish off the high scoring game with the win.

Adan Delao led the team with 19 points as the Indians were able to break City View’s press all night.

Nocona needed to win its final district game at Henrietta to have a chance at making the playoffs.

Saint Jo vs Bellevue

The Saint Jo Panthers were able to clinch the second seed in the district with a win at Bellevue on Friday.

The Panthers won a competitive game 54-44 thanks to their defense getting stops late in the game.

This allowed Saint Jo to pull away and win by the margin they did.

Brock Durham led the Panthers with 19 points and Preston Lyons was second with 16.

The loss and Midway’s win against Forestburg eliminates the Eagles chance at the playoffs heading into their final game of the season at Gold-Burg on Tuesday.

Saint Jo’s playoff information will be posted on the Bowie News social media pages.