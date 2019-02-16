Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians were able to keep their season alive on Tuesday with a win at Henrietta in their final district game.

From the beginning, the Indians were able to attack the Bearcats zone with their shooting as they won 62-40.

Going up 17-5 in the first quarter, Nocona never let Henrietta have any hope as the lead stayed in the double digits throughout the game. By the end, the Indians made 10 three-pointers throughout the game as their quest for a playoff appearance continues.

Coach Colby Schniederjan liked what he saw from his team.

“I am proud of the way we came out and attacked their zone,” Schniederjan said. “We shot the ball well, were unselfish in passing the ball and setting up teammates.”

Rowdy Waters led the way with 17 points with Alex Diaz right behind him with 16 points, including four three-pointers. Joan Gomez joined them in double figures with 10 points.

With the win, the Indians will have played City View on Friday in a play-in game for the fourth seed in the district and the final playoff spot. Having beat them the previous game, Nocona hopes they can have a repeat performance.

If they win, their bi-district game will be played on Feb. 18-19.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers were able to finish their regular season off right with a home win against Midway.

Despite playing the type of game and pace that benefited the Falcons, the Panthers came out on top 57-52 to finish district with only three losses and the number two seed.

Coach Michael Wheeler liked how his team was able to do what needed to be done at the end to win the game.

“Towards the end we were able to make a run as a result of our defensive pressure, and capitalized on their turnovers because of key baskets from Logan Morman,” Wheeler said.

Morman led the team with 20 points and Brock Durham joined him in double figures with 10.

Saint Jo plays Newcastle in the bi-district round of the playoffs at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Henrietta.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears kept hope for their season alive with a win at Bellevue on Tuesday.

The Bears made up their previous loss to the Eagles with a 53-40 win as they won three of their last four games to give themselves a chance at the playoffs.

While Gold-Burg had been riding the hot hand of Tanner Parrish in the post, Blake Allen turned in one of his best games of the year as well. Parrish scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, but Allen was right behind him with 19 points as they left Bellevue behind.

It was not the prettiest game from the Bears as they shot 35 percent from the field, made only one three-pointer and turned the ball over 16 times. They did shoot 15-20 from the free throw line and hold a good Bellevue team to 40 points to get the win in a must have game on the road.

With the win, Gold-Burg played Midway on Friday in a play-in game at Henrietta for the third seed and the district’s final playoff spot. With a roster full of senior players, it will be this group’s last chance to try and make some noise in the post season.

With an upset win against Saint Jo on their resume, they will be more than ready to face a number one seed in the bi-district if they win.

The bi-district game will be scheduled for Feb. 18-19 if they win Friday night.