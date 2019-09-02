Commissioner’s court meets on Monday

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. on Feb. 11 in the courthouse annex at Montague.

A routine agenda of business awaits the court, but an executive session for personnel matter is schedule. While no specific position or person is named on the agenda it could possibly relate to the tax assessor’s post. The court has appointed a committee to begin the process to find a person to fill the tax assessor’s position when Syd Nowell retires in April. The court agreed to hire a person and have that person work along Nowell about a month before she leaves.

A request to enter the Eddie Fenoglio property at Veretto Road to dispose of debris contingent to the abatement of the structure at Franklin Street and State Highway 59 will be considered. The court is making plans to demolish the building based on its nuisance law.

The building became unsafe after a pickup truck crash into the front doors and came to rest inside catching fires back in mid-August. The driver was killed. The court sent certified letters to owner Mark Chancellor, but he has reportedly not responded. The owner has 30 days at which time the county will move forward with removing the structure. The owner faces fines, as well as being assessed the cost of the abatement process.

A pair of bids for lots in Nocona Hills will be reviewed, along with the constables’ annual racial profiling reports. The election administrator will present a budget amendment to transfer funds from election judge’s to programming expense. Bids for rock hauling will be opened, and precinct one will finalize a contract for a new tractor.