CTAA features ‘The Louvre’

The Chisholm Trail Art Association will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 in the Chisholm Trail Room at the Wellington Bank in Bowie. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings.

The presentation this month is a DVD film about The Louvre Museum in Paris, France.

Before this 1978 film no one else, including the French was ever permitted to film the Louvre. The priceless treasures and incomparable art can now be shared through the eyes of award-winning filmmaker Lucy Jarvis.

Set against the panoramic history of France and hosted by Charles Boyer, The Louvre, regal palace and home to so many of the world’s great gifts of art, becomes “The Louvre,” a film acclaimed and winner of 14 national and international awards, so rich in its story that even the Mona Lisa smiles.