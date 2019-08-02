Curtis Lynn Wolsey

October 21, 1954 – February 7, 2019

BOWIE – Curtis Lynn Wolsey, 64, died on Feb.7, 2019 in Dallas, TX

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Newport Cemetery in Newport with Michael Rhoades officiating.

Wolsey was born Oct. 21, 1954 in Bowie to Frank and Anna Bell (Unger) Wolsey. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1974. On Aug. 2, 1974 Curtis married Kathy Deweber in Bowie.

He worked in the family business Quickway Grocery Store until it closed in 2005, as well as a cook for numerous restaurants in town.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Wolsey.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Wolsey; children, Kristal Sutton, Chad Wolsey, Christopher Wolsey and Chase Wolsey, all of Bowie; mother, Anna Bell Wolsey, Bowie; 10 grandchildren; sister, Vicki Wolsey, Bowie; brother, Scott Wolsey, Bowie; a niece; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Bowie High School Fishing Club at 112 E. Wise, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.