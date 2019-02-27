Damaged building demo cancelled for tomorrow

Precinct Four Commissioner Bob Langford reported today the demolition of the old grocery store building at the corner of Franklin and State Highway 59 scheduled for tomorrow by the county abating a hazardous structure has been cancelled. It is unclear the exact reason, as county officials consider posting service to the new property owner. On Monday the court voted to move ahead with the demolition.

The scheduled power outage in connection with the demo that was going to close county offices during the morning also has been cancelled so the offices will be open.

Watch for additional details in your weekend Bowie News.