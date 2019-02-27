Damaged building sold, demo is still on schedule

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Less than three days before its scheduled demolition by Montague County, the abatement of the old grocery store on the courthouse square continued to draw controversy amongst the commissioner’s court on Monday.

It began when the court found it had to amend the recent order to dispose of the debris from the demolition, followed by one commissioner questioning the need to take it down.

County Judge Rick Lewis said the previous order passed two weeks ago included a $2,500 fee to Eddie Fenoglio for the county to deposit the building debris on his property. However, after checking with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality he found if they pay a fee the landowner would have to be a permitted landowner.

The county began the abatement process back in December, when it was learned the insurance company was at an impasse on a settlement with building owner Mark Chancellor. This historic building was damaged in mid-August when a pickup drove into its front doors and caught fire killing the driver.

The building received major structural damage as the owner announced it could not be saved based on a review by his own engineer, but without any insurance settlement, Chancellor indicated he did not have the more than $60,000 estimated for the demolition. The building has sat decaying ever since as the center section continues to drop each day.