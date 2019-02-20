Dobyns named to Most Wanted List

The following alert was issued by the Montague County Sheriff’s Department at 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, 2019.

Armed and Dangerous Escape Risk

Dobyns is wanted by the Montague County Sheriff’s Office for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and is wanted by Texas pardon and parole for two counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance. Dobyns is known to be in possession of firearms. If Dobyns is sighted do

not approach, contact the Montague County Sheriff’s Office at (940)894-2871 or Crime Stoppers at (866)499-8477.