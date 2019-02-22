One dies from injuries

UPDATE noon Friday – The Department of Public Safety reports a 61-year-old Bowie man died from injuries in this two-vehicle accident Friday. The DPS report said Travis Leon Moore died later at Central Hospital of Bowie. Two other occupants in the van and one in the truck were treated for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Bowie EMS and Bowie Rural VFD, and local law officers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Farm-to-Market 1125 and Miller Road shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The crash involved a pickup and a mini-van. Medical personnel were providing care, but it unclear the extent of the injuries at this time. The Bowie News will attempt to update when information is available. (News photo by Barbara Green)