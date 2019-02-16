Extra inning heartbreaker for Bowie softball

The Bowie Lady Rabbit softball team had its first official game on Tuesday at home against Valley View.

It was a high scoring game from both teams, but unfortunately the Lady Rabbits came up just short in extra innings 14-13.

Bowie was able to strike first in the bottom of the first inning. Taking advantage of some early season rust in fielding, the Lady Rabbits scored three runs thanks to drawing walks and running bases aggressively.

In the bottom of the second inning Carrington Davis was able to hit a two RBI single with two outs. Next batter Hannah Love drove in another run to put Bowie up 6-0 heading into the third inning.

The Lady Eagles were able to get their first two batters into scoring position in the top of the third. With no outs, it looked like it might be the inning Valley View would turn things around.

The Lady Rabbits were able to limit the Lady Eagles to only one run in the inning as they led 6-1 heading into the fourth inning.

Disaster struck there for Bowie as Valley View loaded the bases up with no outs. They then hit a triple and a batter later scored on a wild pitch to cut the Lady Rabbits lead to 6-5.

Bowie was able to get a little breathing room in the bottom of the inning as they scored on a fielding error and then Alexa Holzer had an RBI single to put the Lady Rabbits up 8-5 heading into the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Season Eudey led off with a double. Two sacrifice bunts were enough to score her and Bowie’s lead was at 9-5 heading into the sixth and final inning.

Unfotunately, the Lady Eagles did not quit. They not only were able to tie the score up, but took a 11-9 lead, thanks mostly to too many free bases given up and some timely hitting.

Bowie needed to score at least two runs or more if they wanted the game to continue or get the win. Two drawn walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. Eudey came through with a hit up the middle that allowed two runners to score and the tie the game at 11-11.

With only one out and a runner in scoring position, the Lady Rabbits had a chance to win the game. Unfortunately, a runner got thrown out trying to steal third base for the second out and the batter grounded out to third base to end the chance and force the game into extra innings.

Neither team found much luck in the seventh inning as each team only got one base runner on.

Back-to-back singles led off the inning for the Lady Eagles that helped load the bases with only one out.

A hit batter scored a run. After the second out, an error at first bases allowed two more runs to score for Valley View before Bowie was able to get the third out on a pop up.

Down 14-11, the Lady Rabbits drew two walks. Down to their final out, Kimber Clower came through with a double hit into right field, good enough to score the two base runners and cut the lead to 14-13 with the tying run in scoring position.

Unfortunately, the next batter grounded out to the short stop and the game ended.

