Freddie Gray Jr.

August 22, 1942 – February 18, 2019

AMARILLO – Freddie Gray, Jr., 76, passed away on Feb. 18, 2019.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Amarillo with Pastor Stephen Bailey of Pavillard Baptist Church officiating.

Freddie was born Aug. 22, 1942 in Crane, TX to Ellen and Freddie Gray, Sr. He attended Boy’s Ranch High School, then proudly served in the United States Army.

He married the love of his life, Lorene Boss Rhoades in Montague County on June 13, 1965. He worked as an insulation installer for many years in several states including Georgia, Virginia, California and Texas.

Freddie’s favorite pastime was going to auctions. He enjoyed reading western books, as well as watching western TV shows and movies. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and he adored his beloved dogs, O’Henry and Daisy. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Freddie was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Donna Sue Gray and a sister, Mona Beth Gray.

Freddie is survived by his wife, Lorene Gray; two sons, Michael Gray, and Daniel Gray and wife Angela all of Amarillo; a daughter, Angela Curtis and husband Wayne, Amarillo; two brothers, David Gray and wife Glenda, Mesquite, and Craig Cowley, Chico; two sisters, Mary Bellar and husband Kenneth, Amarillo, and Nelda Pyle, Chico; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org; or to Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

