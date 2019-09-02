Girls Roundup

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs hosted Gold-Burg for senior night on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs came out on top 50-32 to end the season on a positive note.

The first half was competitive as Prairie Valley’s lead was only 23-17, but a dominant third quarter by their defense and consistent scoring from the Lady Bulldogs let the game get away from the Lady Bears.

Molly Gilleland led Prairie Valley with 12 points while Emily Carpenter and lone senior Kincaid Johnson each scored 10 points.

For Gold-Burg, Taylor Lyons led the team with 17 points while Kelly Contreras was second with 13. The team went winless during district play despite playing several teams strong.



Saint Jo

With a playoff berth guaranteed, the Saint Jo Lady Panthers did their best to play one of the top teams in the district Slidell.

Unfortunately, the gap still seems wide as the Lady Greyhounds won 55-21 in the final regular season game.

Emily Haney led the team with six points while Charity Brawner was right behind her with five.

The good news is that the one sided loss shows how much more Saint Jo can work on before they play their first playoff game on Monday.

The Lady Panthers will be taking on Bryson in the bi-district, a program some of them are familiar with as the volleyball team lost to them in the regional championship in the fall.

The game will be at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Henrietta.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.