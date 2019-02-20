Gold-Burg boys lose play-in game 39-35

The Gold-Burg Bears basketball team’s dream of a playoff berth for this season ended on Friday night.

Playing Midway at Henrietta for the chance to earn the district’s third place and final playoff spot, it was the Falcons who came out on top 39-35.

Early in the game, it looked like Midway might run away with the game. They jumped out to a double digit lead in the first quarter using their size well to score and prevent the Bears from scoring.

Gold-Burg was able to come back in the second quarter and make it a competitive game again thanks to tightening things up defensively.

The score was close at halftime as the Falcons led 22-19 in a defensive struggle of a game.

The scoring never picked up, but the game stayed competitive as neither team could build much of a lead. Midway led 29-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

Things slowed down even more as clock started to be run by the Falcons with their small lead, building a two score lead that felt like much more.

In the end the Bears ran out of time as they lost 39-35.

