Groundhog hopes to send winter packing

The National Weather Service predicts Groundhog Day on Feb. 2 will be mostly sunny with a high near 31 degrees in Punxsutawney, PA, home of Phil the groundhog.

As the northeastern United States was enveloped with a “polar vortex” this week, everyone wants to know if Phil, will give the good word that winter will be leaving early.

The Groundhog Day tradition derives from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition if a groundhog emerging from its burrow on the Feb. 2 sees his shadow due to clear weather it will retreat to its den and will persist six more weeks. If it does not see its shadow due to cloudiness, spring will arrive early.

While Groundhog Day is popular folklore and Punxsutawney has capitalized on it for an annual festival, there is no correlation between the groundhog seeing its shadow or not and the arrival or spring.

The National Climatic Data Center compared U.S. national temperatures from 1988 to 2012 to determine the accuracy of Phil’s predictions, and he’s only been proven correct 39 percent of the time – significantly worse than chance.

See the last 10 years of predictions in your weekend News.