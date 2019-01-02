HSE, former GED prep set

The Region 9 Education Service Center Adult Education and Literacy is having a high school equivalency, formally known as General Education Development orientation for preparation classes for the 2018-2019 adult education and literacy year for Montague County.

It will be 6 to 9 p.m. at North Central Texas College, room 109, 810 S. Mill, Bowie. Students are required to attend both nights of orientation and advising, no exceptions.

Those who want to participate should call to pre-register for classes at 940-322-6928 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

English as a Second Language will be 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the NCTC Bowie campus.

GED Test Prep HSE is from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 6-7 also at NCTC Bowie.

Location for pre-registration and orientation will be at NCTC Bowie.

Students must attend both days of orientation and advising to be eligible for classes.

For those attending please bring a picture ID, Social Security card, approval documentation if you receive Temporary Assistance of Needy Families, ANF, Supplemental Nutrition Program, Medicaid, Women, Infants, and Children Food and Nutrition Service, Children’s Health Insurance Program, pencil and paper at pre-registration appointment.

If you have any questions call the Adult Education and Literacy Department at Region 9 Education Service Center 940-322-6928.

Students who are 17-18 years old will need to complete the required paperwork at the pre-registration appointment.