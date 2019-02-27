Indians compete at Tioga

Nocona’s first tournament at Tioga last weekend was cut short due to weather as the Indians’ baseball team got some more games under their belt.

Nocona went 1-1 in the two games they showed promising things in both.

The Indians opened the tournament against Petrolia on Thursday. Nocona was able to get two base runners on with two outs by a hit batter and a drawn walk, but could not capitalize.

The Pirates were able to turn four hits and two drawn walks into to two runs, but the Indians were able to minimize the damage.

Neither team scored in the second inning, but Petrolia strung three hits and a walk to score three runs in the third inning to go up 5-0.

A lead off hit batter Nocona was able to capitalize as a double from Blayne Gomez scored the Indians first run. Next batter Anthony Veitenheimer was able to drive him in with a single to cut the lead to 5-2.

Unfortunately, that was all Nocona was able to muster as they failed to score in the fifth inning and the game was called after that as the Indians lost the game.

Nocona played their next game on Friday against the tournament host Tioga. The Indians hung five runs on the Bulldogs in the first inning thanks to three hit batters, three hits and one drawn walk.

Tioga was able to answer back with five drawn walks in the inning that scored two runs before Nocona was able to get out of the first inning leading 5-2.

The Indians tacked on four more runs in the second inning thanks to two hits, two hit batters and two drawn walks to go up 9-2.

Despite the Bulldogs loading the bases with three straight walks with two outs, Nocona was able to get out of the jam giving up no runs.

The Indians drew three walks and hit two singles to score another run before the game was called in the third inning as Nocona won 10-2.

