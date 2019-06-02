Jackrabbits lose at Holliday

While wanting to get some measure of revenge on Friday, the Bowie Jackrabbits instead fell just short against Holliday on the road.

With a chance to tie it at the end, the Jackrabbits lost 45-42 against an Eagles’ team that remains undefeated in district play and seems to have a clear path to the district title with three games to go.

Bowie lost by more than 20 points in the team’s first game against Holliday, but the Jackrabbits were playing without leading scorer Daniel Mosley. They were hoping Friday would be a different story.

The game did not get off to the start Bowie wanted in the first quarter. After good couple of minutes the Jackrabbits lost a bit of their energy they play with, allowing Holliday to establish a lead early. Bowie trailed 15-7 heading into the second quarter.

The Jackrabbits simplified things and got back into the game in the second quarter. Bowie made sure the ball was constantly moving on offense while also shutting down the Eagles main play action on defense. Holliday still led 24-21 at halftime, but the Jackrabbits seemed to have the momentum.

The third quarter was back and forth. Bowie tied the game up several times, but could never grasp the lead. In the fourth quarter, the Eagles established an eight point lead as the end of the game neared.

Down eight points, the Jackrabbits climbed back into the game by sending Holliday to the free throw line, forcing a steal and converting a couple of baskets to get the game within one shot.

With 4.5 seconds left and down three, Bowie had a shot to tie the game as they inbounded the ball from halfcourt. A good look from the corner went long, but a Jackrabbit player caught the ball and raced to the three point line to get up another shot. He was contested hard by a defender and the shot had no chance as the buzzer sounded. Holliday won 45-42.

