Jessie Florence Bratcher

November 20, 1923 – February 2, 2019

BOWIE – Jessie Florence Bratcher, 95, died on Feb. 2, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Advance Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie with Chaplain Casey Brown officiating.

Bratcher was born Nov. 20, 1923 in the Odgen community of Baylor County to J.C. and Ruth (Jordan) Ellis. In 1943 she married Finis (Soney) Bratcher.

Bratcher worked for Howard Wolf Manufacturing, in management at Triple D Discount and later as a bank teller for the Bowie National Bank.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Finis Clay and granddaughter, Sunni Bratcher.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Cay Bratcher; two granddaughters; three great grandchildren; former daughter-in-law, Debbie Eckeberger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangement were entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.