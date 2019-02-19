John Charles Gossett

October 28, 1950 – February 18, 2019

BOWIE – John Charles Gossett, 68, died on Feb. 18, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 21 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastor Tommy John Mayo officiating. Burial will follow at Newport Cemetery in Newport.

Gossett was born on Oct. 28, 1950 in Seagraves to J.C. and Lilian (Riddle) Gossett. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1969 and attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.

On June 24, 1969 he married Linda Roberts in Bowie. Gossett had a life-long career in the oilfield for 45 years, specializing as an oilfield consultant for 20 years. He performed locally with the Darlene and the Happy Tones.

He is preceded in death by his father, J.C. Gossett.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Gossett, Bowie; children, Cherrisa Gossett, John Charles Gossett II and William Gossett, all of Bowie; mother, Lillian Gossett Priddy, Bowie; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister, Carol Scrogum, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire memorials can be made in honor of John to the Vashti Community Center at 2100 Sandy Lane. Bellevue, TX 76228.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.