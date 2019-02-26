Joyce Aliene Rosinbaum

July 8, 1936 – February 24, 2019

DECATUR – Joyce Aliene Rosinbaum, 82, died on Feb. 24, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 27 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Curtis Rosinbaum officiating.

Rosinbaum was born July 8, 1936 in Joy to George and Vern (Walters) Lovelady. She attended Bowie High School. She married Melvin Wayne Rosinbaum on June 5, 1952 in Montague. Rosinbaum retired from Sears Roebuck in Dallas with 20 plus years of service as a statistician.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her children, Curtis Rosinbaum, Bowie, Kathy Singh, Saginaw and Calvin Rosinbaum, Celina; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren and numerous cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.