Lady Indians play second tournament at Henrietta

The Nocona Lady Indians softball team competed at its second tournament last weekend at Henrietta.

While the team competed well at the first tournament at Jacksboro the following week, the competition was fiercer at Henrietta as the Lady Indians went 1-4.

Nocona first faced off against Archer City. It was not a good start for the Lady Indians as they struggled to hit or get on base against the Lady Tigers pitcher.

On the flip side, Archer City scored 14 of their 15 total runs in two innings as they won 15-0 after three innings.

Things could only be better for Nocona and they bounced back in a big way.

Playing Seymour and down 9-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lady Indians rallied to score eight runs in the inning to go up 13-9.

They were able to shut out the Lady Panthers in the next inning to get the win. Laramie Hayes and Gisel Hernandez each drove in two runs to lead Nocona.

The Lady Indians started off Friday playing Iowa Park. While the Lady Hawks scored more than half of their runs in the fourth inning, Nocona struggled to get anyone on base in any way. Iowa Park won 13-0 after four innings.

The Lady Indians second game of the day was against Windthorst. The Lady Trojans scored 10 runs in the first two innings.

Nocona was able to score three runs in the top of the third inning, but Windthorst was able to tack on another seven runs to end the game early as they won 17-3.

The Lady Indians final game of the tournament was against Henrietta’s JV team on Saturday. Nocona was up 5-3 after three innings, but the Lady Bearcats scored 13 runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to end the game early, winning 17-7.

