Lady Rabbits host first tournament

It was a tough first tournament for the Bowie softball team last week as they played/hosted a tournament, with locations at Bowie and Henrietta.

Through five games, the Lady Rabbits went 1-4 as the team continues to gel together and gain experience.

Bowie started with a game against Petrolia. After both teams squandered some chances in the first two innings, the Lady Pirates scored four runs in each of the next three innings.

The Lady Rabbits were able to manufacture two runs in the third inning despite not hitting too well, but it wasn’t enough as Petrolia won 12-2 in five innings.

The second game that day was against a tough Burkburnett team. Through three innings, Bowie was keeping pace. The Lady Bulldogs only led 2-1 heading into the fourth inning when things went bad.

Burkburnett scored four runs in the fourth inning and seven runs in the fifth. The Lady Rabbits could not answer as they lost 13-1 after five innings.

On Friday, Bowie got to take some of its aggression out on Bland. The Lady Rabbits hung up nine runs in the first inning and never let up. The Lady Tigers scored one run in the third inning, but Bowie was still able to run rule them after three innings as they won 16-1.

While Bailey Grant led the team with three RBIs and Gracie Bentley drove in two runs, more than half the runs were scored on the base paths. Coach Brant Farris’ aggressive philosophy put pressure on Bland’s defense and took advantage of all its mistakes in the game overall.

Coming right off that game, Bowie next played Archer City. The Lady Rabbits could not carry that momentum over against the much tougher Lady Cats.

Archer City scored eight runs in the first three innings before Bowie was able to respond. The Lady Rabbits scored three runs in the bottom of the third to cut the lead almost in half.

Unfortunately, the Lady Cats were able to add five runs in the fifth inning to go up 10 runs. Bowie could not respond as the game ended there with Archer City winning 13-3.

The Lady Rabbits played their final game on Saturday against Haskell. Things looked like they might end fast as the Lady Indians scored 14 runs in the top of the first inning.

Luckily, Bowie was able to answer back with three runs in the first inning and eight runs in the second to cut the lead to 16-11. Heading into the fourth inning, the Lady Rabbits cut the lead to 17-13 in this high scoring affair.

Unfortunately, Haskell had another offensive explosion in the fourth inning, scoring 11 runs. Bowie was not able to answer on the scale needed as the game ended there with the Lady Indians winning 28-14. Carrington Davis led the Lady Rabbits with four RBIs and a home run.

