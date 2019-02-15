Leslie Ann Shaw

May 8, 1969 – February 13, 2019

NOCONA – Leslie Ann Shaw, 49, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 18 at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie with Pastor Justin Harris officiating.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Leslie was born May 8, 1969 in Waurika, OK to Charles and Sandra (Kladzen) Fuller. She attended Bowie High School and Vernon Regional Junior College. Leslie worked for Silver Creek Homes in Henrietta for seven years, but spent most of her time being a homemaker and a devoted wife and mother.

She enjoyed collecting buffalo and Indian memorabilia, and was an avid animal lover. Leslie was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God, where she led the prayer team.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Fuller and sister, Kim Burk.

Leslie is survived by her husband, Keith Shaw, Nocona; daughter, Samantha Harvey and fiance Jimmy Beverage, Bowie; son, Jeremy Thomas, Nocona; father, Charles Fuller, Bowie; grandchildren, Charley Deason, Easton Thomas and Slaytin Beverage; sister, Christy McCarley and husband Burk, Bellevue; brother, Aaron Fuller and husband Ralph Ortiz, Krum; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

