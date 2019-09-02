Montague basketball ends season against Slidell

The Montague Lady Eagles were hoping to avenge their only loss of the season last Monday night, but lost instead a very exciting game to Slidell 35-29.

Montague was leading 11-5 at the end of the first quarter when Skyler Smith, leading point guard for Montague, was fouled on the shot and ended up with a fractured wrist and left the game.

Smith hit two out of three three-pointers during the first three minutes of the game to end her season.

Montague ended the first half ahead 18-12 led by Emilee Reed and Kaygan Stone. The Lady Eagles struggled offensively, but still led 27-20 starting the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter saw Montague score only one field goal as Slidell started a full court press that Montague didn’t have an answer for without their point guard. Slidell outscored the Lady Eagles 15-2 to win the match up.

Kaygan Stone led with seven points, six rebounds and three steals while Smith finished with six points. Emilee Reed had five points and four steals. The Lady Eagles ended the season 15-2.

On the boy’s side, the Eagles did not disappoint in the finale, winning big by a final score of 43-15. The Eagles strong half-court defense provided little scoring opportunity for the Greyhounds. The Eagles were able to force turnovers early in the game which lead to a 24-7 advantage at the half.

Montague went on to outscore Slidell 19-8 in the second half to seal the win in their last contest. Leading scorers were Conley Kleinhans with 18 points and Michael Wetmore with 13. Other scorers were Eli Croxton, Jack Contreras, Chandler Parr, and Jerome Travis each with three points. The Eagles finished the year with a 14-2 record.