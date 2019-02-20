Music for the Mission on Feb. 27

Music for the Mission, a musical evening benefiting the Bowie Mission will be at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Montague County Cowboy Church, 1600 West Farm-to-Market Road 455 in Montague.

Admission fee is $1 per person and if so desired, a canned good for the mission. There will be a cake auction, as well as a silent auction of goods donated from local merchants. A “meal deal” of hot dogs, chips and drink will be served for $5. Donations for dessert will be accepted as well. All proceeds will go directly to the Bowie Mission.

Various local and surrounding county churches and groups are participating and performing. Mouth-watering cakes, pies and cinnamon rolls have been donated along with other items for the silent auction.

If you have any questions call Jarae Scruggs at 841-1212.