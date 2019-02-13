Nocona area election filings end Friday

Election filing for the May 4 elections within Nocona comes to an end on Friday with all the incumbents signed up to run again.

The City of Nocona, Nocona Independent School District and Nocona Hospital District are the only entities in the county that have elections in May. The remainder of the other entities moved their elections to November in conjunction with the county.

For the Nocona City Council the places of mayor, filled by Robert Fenoglio and Councilors Tom Horn and Don Davis will be on the ballot with each of the incumbents filing.

For the NISD board, place three filled by Greg Fuller and place four filled by Pat Keck will be on the ballot. Keck has filed for the race.

On the hospital district board four places are up for election and the incumbents filed. They are Melissa Murphey, Chris Keck, Ken Koontz and Charlie Brown.