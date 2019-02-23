Nocona students place two films in state UIL finals

By BARBARA GREEN

Nocona High School filmmakers received the exciting news their two films submitted to the state contest have made the finals and they could repeat or better their first and second place awards from last year.

Rob Norman, digital media teacher, said they learned they were finalist in the University Interscholastic League state film contest on Wednesday. They will compete with the top six films in each category with winners named on March 5 at the Paramount Theater in Austin.

Students from all across Texas create films to enter into one of four categories: Narrative, documentary, computer/digital animation and traditional animation. Schools are split into two divisions, with 1A-4A in one and 5A-6A in another.

Nocona has had films advance every year they have entered with the 2016 documentary, “No Matter What,” placing fifth. After multiple rounds of judging it comes down to the final six in each category.

This is the sixth year for UIL to offer filmmaking and Nocona High School has competed in the last five. Three sponsors and 25 students will make the trek to hear “The winner is…”

