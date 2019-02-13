Nocona hosts powerlifting meeet

The Nocona powerlifting teams competed at their own hosted meet on Saturday against some tough schools.

In the end the boys team shared first place with Pilot Point and the girls finished third.

The boys had four athletes finish first in their weight classes including: Michael Ellis winning the 114 pound weight class with a 675 pound total, Tyler Richards winning the 148 pound weight class with a total of 935 pounds lifted, Jason Daughtry winning the 242 pound weight class with a total of 1,200 pounds and Brady York winning the super heavy weight class by lifting 1,380 pounds total.

Other lifters who earned points for the Indians included Deuce Glasker finishing second in the 275 division, Carlos Winters earning third in the 220 division, Issiac Ryan and J.R. Partney earning fourth and fifth in the 181 division and Willy Salsman earning fifth in the 165 division.

The Lady Indians only had two girls compete for them, but with a one-two finish in the 165 pound weight class, it was good enough for Nocona to finish third overall in the team totals.

Alleeyah Silcox finished first with 750 pounds total lifted, a 25 pound increase from her previous meet as she increased her bench press and deadlift weight. Taylor Richards was second with 680 pounds lifted.

To see the full list of results for Nocona lifters, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.