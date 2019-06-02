Nocona Indians lose to Childress 53-34

The Nocona boys hosted a tough Childress team at home on Friday and played them tough until the score got away from them.

The Bobcats would end up winning 53-34 in a game that just seemed to gradually get farther and farther away from the Indians as it went along, which was a shame because they started the game so well.

With Childress trying to find driving lanes to the basket or wanting the push the ball in transition, Nocona gave them no opportunity to for most of the first quarter.

The Bobcats scored their first points with two minutes to go in the quarter while the Indians had executed some good plays in the half court to get open shots at the basket as they were up 6-2.

After the first basket went through, the flood gates seemed to come open. Childress started to press more ferociously, forcing turnovers and getting the Indians out of rhythm while the Bobcats were able to score off of the turnovers.

Childress wrestled the lead away from Nocona 12-10 heading into the second quarter.

From there, the Bobcats slowly pulled away. The little ways the Indians were outplaying Childress in the first quarter swung the other way. Offensive rebounds, outstanding hustle, taking care of the ball and great defense. The Bobcats led 27-18 at halftime, but Nocona was still in the game if they could bounce back.

The teams played to a stalemate in the third quarter as neither team could get much going offensively. The Indians could not cut into the lead any while Childress stayed a comfortable eight to nine points ahead throughout the third quarter as the Bobcats led 35-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

It was in the fourth quarter the wheels started to fall off. Players had been snipping at each other during the game, but some players lost their composure their which resulted in technical fouls.

Frustration grew as the lead got bigger from the Bobcats. The final score was 53-34.

