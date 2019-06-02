Nocona lifters takes second, third at Archer City

The Nocona powerlifting teams traveled to Archer City on Feb. 2 to compete against some good division three schools as well as one division two.

All lifters walked away with points at the end of the day, with the boys coming up one point short from earning first place overall next to Aubrey.

The top lifters for the Indians included Tyler Richards earning first in the 148 pound weight class with 935 pounds lifted. This earned him the top lifter award amongst the light weight classes.

Deuce Glasker won the 275 pound weight class with a total of 1,260 pounds, 155 pounds more than second place. Brady York won the super heavy weight class with 1,355 pounds lifted, the highest total of any lifter at the meet.

Other lifters included Michael Ellis earning second in the 114 pound class; J.R. Partney earning second in the 165 pound class; Jason Daughtry earning second in the 242 pound class; Carlos Winters earning third in the 220 pound class and Issaic Ryan earning fourth in the 181 pound class.

The girls also did well. Despite bringing only two lifters competing in the same weight class, the Lady Indians did well enough to finish third overall out of seven schools. Alleyah Silcox earned second in the 165 pound weight class while Taylor Richards earned third by lifting 660 pounds.

To see the full list of results, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.