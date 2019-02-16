Nocona Triennial planning begins

Nocona High School is preparing its triennial homecoming celebration for Sept. 13.

Gloria S. Foster, president of the Nocona Ex-Students’ Association, encourages all graduates to mark their calendar now.

The honored golden classes are: 1967, 1968 and 1969. The ex-students will be ushering out the 1960s decade in a big way.

The theme for the parade of classes on Sept. 14 will be: Movies which were made in Texas or have Texas in its title. “Get those creative juices flowing to fabricate a fabulous float,” said Foster.

Nominations are now open for inductees into the Hall of Honor, accepted through May 31. The following criteria must be used in submitting nominations:

• The honoree must have attended Nocona High School

• The honoree must have received state-wide or national recognition/achievement in:

• His/her chosen profession

• His/her contribution to the betterment of humanity

• An act of courage or bravery in the service of his/her country

The NESA committee will vote on the nominees. The decision of the committee will be final and kept secret until the presentation on Sept. 14 at the Triennial Homecoming’s Golden Classes’ program.

Submit the nomination information in biographical form to: Hobie Meekins, 107 Monroe Street, Nocona, TX 76255.