Nocona’s late rally comes up short

The Nocona Indians baseball team traveled to Callisburg on Monday despite the weather to take on the Wildcats.

The Indians came up short 9-4 despite a seventh inning rally that made Callisburg sweat a bit late in the game.

Nocona could not get anything going in the first inning offensively. On defense, a leadoff single followed by three walks and a sacrifice fly scored two runs for the Wildcats to go up 2-0.

Neither team had much going on in the second or third innings. Callisburg hit a two out triple to score a run in the bottom of the fourth to go up 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, a leadoff single came back to bite Nocona as a two out error allowed that runner to score to make the Wildcats lead go to 4-0.

The bottom of the sixth inning is when Callisburg had the big inning, scoring five runs with two outs thanks to four hits, an error and a walk.

With the Wildcats up 9-0 heading into the final inning and the Indians not threatening to score up to that point, it looked like Callisburg would coast to the finish.

Nocona rallied in the top of the seventh. A leadoff walk and a hit batter put two runners on base. Jason Sparkman then doubled into center field to score one run and put two runners in scoring position with no outs.

Trenten Womack then followed that up with another double up the middle to score another runner.

Still down 9-2, with no outs and momentum on the relief picture in for the Wildcats, things still looked promising.

The next batter for Nocona struck out for the first out and Duece Glasker grounded out to second base for the second out. Sparkman was able to score on the hit though to make it 9-3 with two outs and a runner on third base.

Next batter Jacob Morris singled to score the runner on third to make it 9-4, almost cutting the lead in half.

The next batter was hit by the pitch to put two runners on, but the ride came to an end when the runner at second was caught stealing third to end the game.

