Replat for business park approved; land deal moves forward

By BARBARA GREEN

With the Bowie Business Park replat approved by the Bowie City Council Monday night, the Bowie Economic Development Corporation can move forward with finalizing the land deal for its first park client.

The planning and zoning commission recommended approval of the replat of the 2.21-acre tract at the park, which is in negotiation with WLSCO, LLC.

The plat was corrected to include the 50-foot setbacks required by the Texas Department of Transportation. The BEDC is subdividing the land where the company plans to construct an “office garden complex,” which would be offered for lease to companies.

Bowie surveyor Patrick Walters is the developer who said he sees a need for modern office space to suit a variety of needs within Bowie. It will be located on the commercial side of the park and fulfills the esthetic of the park with a brick facade and green space.

