Rezoning hearing on Bowie City Council agenda

The Bowie City Council faces a brief agenda of business when its meets at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Boy Scout Troop No. 116 will post the colors to open the meeting as part of their community activities.

There will be a public hearing on a proposed rezone of the remaining 4.79 acres on the west side of 9.59 city-owned acres near Farm-to-Market Road 1125 and U.S. 287. The request from the planning and zoning commission is to rezone this property from agriculture to commercial. This acreage is on the lake side of the property. A later agenda item will consider action on that request.

The council will consider an ordinance related to defining the electric rates. Engineers have submitted a change to the rate schedule.

The council also will consider purchasing a used skid-steer for the street department.