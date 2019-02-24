Montague County Judge Rick Lewis said there will be a scheduled electric power outage on the courthouse square on Feb. 28 from about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The county offices will be closed during this period.
Lewis said the power will be off primarily on the square and areas west of the highway will not be affected including the school. Citizens should note county offices will be closed during this time.
Scheduled power outage to close county offices
