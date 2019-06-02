Sever storm season brings NWS training event

The National Weather Service will soon be in town for a free severe weather training session.

2018 brought a variety of severe weather; including hail up to three inches in diameter in the spring and summer months and flash flooding in the fall months.

The 2019 severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials want you to be ready.

To get ready, you are invited to the most recent SKYWARN storm spotter class. The National Weather Service will be offering this free severe weather class from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the Montague County Courthouse annex in Montague.

It is presented in partnership with Montague County Emergency Management.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.