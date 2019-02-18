Severe storm weather class comes to Montague Feb. 22

The National Weather Service will be offering this free severe weather class from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the Montague County Courthouse annex in Montague.

It is presented in partnership with Montague County Emergency Management.

This class is for organized storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. This is part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign, which will include spotter training sessions across 46 counties in North and Central Texas.

Other classes in the region can be found on the full schedule http://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnsch?sptrsch. This class is free of charge and no preregistration is necessary.