Travis Leon Moore

May 28, 1957 – February 22, 2019

BOWIE – Travis Leon Moore, 61, died on Feb. 22, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 27 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Moore was born May 28, 1957 in Amarillo to David and Martha Ann (Stoker) Moore. He had a lifelong career as a roofer for Moore Roofing Company.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Martha Walker and husband Benton; father, David Moore; sister, Debbie Miser; and nephew, Cody Lee Hawkins.

He is survived by his sister, Judy Hawkins, Bowie; brothers, David Leroy Moore, Duncan, OK and Rickie Moore, Bowie; two stepdaughters; two stepsisters; several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.