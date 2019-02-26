Trent Walker Memorial Scholarship Chili Cook-off set

Trent Walker

The first Trent Walker Memorial Scholarship Chili Cook-off will take place starting at 10 a.m. on March 2 and everyone is welcome to enter.

Proceeds will be put toward creating two scholarships for Bowie High School seniors. Walker was a 2018 senior at Bowie High School, who died in a drowning last May. He was very active in FFA and basketball.

The cookoff begins at 10 a.m. with judging c at 1 p.m. all in the high school cafeteria. Winners will be presented with a buckle.

Teams should consist of two people and each one should have a name. Entry fee is $100 prior to the event and day of entry is $125.

Cost for the public to attend will be $5 at the door.

To sign-up or for questions call Timothy Walker at 936-662-9695.