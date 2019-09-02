Upper Trinity backs off on proposed five-acre well rule

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners continued work on updating the county subdivision rules Tuesday, as a few court members appeared disappointed the groundwater district was backing down on its proposal to move from a two-acre tract for a water well to a five-acre requirement.

County officials began working on the rules in December with Bob Bass of Allison, Bass & Magee, LLP of Austin. The law firm provided the court with a tentative proposal that it began going through on Tuesday. A March 5 tentative meeting date was set for the next discussion.

The possible increase in water well tract requirements was a big element of the rules. Previously officials from the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District reported the proposed permanent rules included the change, but following public hearings that has changed.

Doug Shaw, general manager for the UTGCD, told the court Tuesday the board has “stepped back” on the rule change and will stay with two acres largely in response to the commissioner’s courts in Hood and Parker County’s strong stance and threats of litigation. He added Wise and Montague County commissioners had been pretty supportive of the change.

