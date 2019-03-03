3A boys all-district teams awards announced

With Childress being the last team out of the playoffs last week, the district awards for 8-3A boys basketball were announced last week.

For the Bowie Jackrabbits, four players were honored as the team finished second in the district standings. The Nocona Indians had two players honored as the team finished fifth in the district standings.

For the Jackrabbits, Justin Franklin was one of the two recipients of the offensive player of the year award. The point guard and main ball handler for Bowie, Franklin could do it all offensively, but his playmaking skills came to the surface more as the season wore on and he grew more comfortable into the role.

Big Daniel Mosley was named the district’s defensive player of the year. A big presence felt on both sides of the floor, no team had an easy time scoring close to the basket when Mosley was around.

Named to the first team for Bowie were starters Taylor Pigg and Braden Armstrong. Pigg’s all out tenacious defense, three-point shooting and second ball-handling duties was important to the Jackrabbits all year.

Armstrong’s versatility with his length and skill set really started to show itself right as district play got started against City View.

The long wing had the skills to play inside or outside while giving Bowie good shooting from outside. He teased an all around game he will have a chance to show off next year as possibly the Jackrabbits number one option.

For the Indians, leading scorer Jason Sparkman was named to the firs team. While it was a flip of the coin which shooter would get hot from three-point range for Nocona each night, the one constant was Sparkman scoring double digit points.

Working in the high post area and showing he could go get his points when guarded one-on-one or as a finisher, Sparkman will be important next year as a senior.

Carter Horn was named to the second team. One of the Indians best shooters, he had the size and skill to impact the game when his shot was not going in. With both players from Nocona being juniors, they will have proven starters coming back to lead the team.

