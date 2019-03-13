How to make caramel apple wraps

(Family Features) Snack time just got a bit sweeter. These wraps are simple enough to make that even kids can enjoy putting them together. For more snack recipes, visit culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this delicious recipe!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fXkdIX36bI#action=share

Caramel Apple Wraps

3 large apples, any kind

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup fat-free vanilla Greek yogurt

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter, or almond butter

8-10 fajita-sized tortillas

caramel sundae syrup

Wash and dice apples. In medium bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon. Add diced apples to sugar mixture. Toss apples to coat. In small bowl, stir together yogurt and peanut butter until smooth. Layout tortillas and spread 2 tablespoons yogurt mixture on each. Spoon small amount of apple mixture at one end of each tortilla. Start from end with apples and roll tortillas. Drizzle with caramel syrup.

Recipe adapted from Milk Means More.

