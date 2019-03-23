Abatement process turns upside down; owner jailed on Dallas warrant





Mark Chancellor

The ongoing saga of the damaged historic building on the Montague County Courthouse Square continues to twist and turn as the “new owner” reportedly turned back the deed to the “previous owner,” who was arrested Tuesday in front of the building on an unrelated warrant.

For months the commissioners have been trying to get something done about the shell of a building that remains after a pickup truck crashed into it back in August.

The owner has failed to secure or abate the building hazard and the Texas Department of Transportation has put up barricades to block one lane of traffic in case of falling debris or a collapse.

Unable to get the abatement process served properly to the owner and then a new owner who said he gave the property back to Chancellor, the whole thing flipped upside down this week.

On the afternoon of March 19 while leaving the courthouse for lunch, District Attorney Investigator Chris Hamilton and Justice of the Peace Kevin Benton saw a man who in front of the damaged building tearing off the posted paper notices and throwing them on the ground.

Building owner Mark Chancellor had gotten through the chainlink fence county officials had put up on Feb. 25 to secure the building prior to its previously scheduled demolition.

Benton said they did not know him and when they ran his truck license plate, it confirmed he was the owner so they began to drive away. However, a dispatcher from the county jail called back to tell them the vehicle’s owner had a Dallas County warrant for a complaint of indecency with a child.

Chancellor, 32, Nocona, was taken to the county jail by Constable Stefanie Horton and booked on the third-degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 and he was released on March 20.

