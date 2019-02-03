All-district 3A girls teams announced

District awards for Bowie and Nocona’s girl’s basketball teams are out as both teams had several players recognized.

First team all-district from Bowie went to the duo of Aslyn Davis and Hope Howard. The juniors were the only returning starters from last year’s team and were the steadying force even in the hardest of times.

Davis impacted the game in every way even when she was not scoring while being versatile enough to play on the perimeter or inside. Howard was the reliable scorer in the post while she led the team in both points and rebounds.

Little point guard Brysen Richey was named to the second team as she ran the show in initiating the offense. Defensively, Richey’s quick hands allowed her to lead the team in steals.

Three Lady Indians’ players were honored with superlative awards. The districts leading scorer Averee Kleinhans was named the co-most valuable player as she ran the show for Nocona all year. Her combination of size, skill and along with a killer mentality made her the major component that made the Lady Indians team go.

Kleinhans running mate and cousin Trystin Fenoglio was named co-offensive player of the year. She shared ball handling duties with Kleinhans and against some of the tougher teams Nocona faced, Fenoglio came up big.

The Lady Indians’ post player Karlee Brown earned co-newcomer of the year as she was a key contributor off the bench who went beyond adding more depth.

In the rough and tumble game of girl’s high school basketball, the tall freshman held her own against the older competition and even had a few double digit scoring games.

For Nocona, first team honors went to Laramie Hayes and Rachel Patrick. Both did a lot of the little things like defense and rebounding. Hayes as the starting post player consistently held her own even when she was outsized.

Patrick impacted the game as a versatile, all energy, hustle player on defense and a smart ball mover on offense.

Second team honors went to guard Brooke O’Neal.

She contributed well with her spot up shooting from three-point range playing off of two willing playmakers and her pesky, jittery perimeter defense.

With the Lady Indians winning the outright district title, Coach Kyle Spitzer and his assistant coaches Jenni Luke and Clayton Brown were named the staff of the year in the district.

To see the full list, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.