Austin Cage Cox

January 10, 2004 – February 26, 2019

BOWIE – Austin Cage Cox, 15, passed away on Feb. 26, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 28 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 3 p.m. on March 1 in the Bowie High School gym with Pastor Justin Harris officiating.

Burial followed at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie.

Austin was born Jan. 10, 2004 in Decatur to Clinton Cox and Autumn Greenroy. He was a freshman at Bowie High School and took pride in being an “A” honor roll student. As a young boy he participated in the Cub Scouts program and completed the Webelos rank.

Austin was an outstanding athlete, and played football and basketball and ran track. He was the kind of athlete that every coach dreamed of. He was admired by his teachers, teammates and opponents on and off the field or court.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clint Cox.

Austin is survived by his grandparents, Terry and Cathy Greenroy, Bowie, Eric and Brenda Cox, Chico, and Marvin and Brenda Jones, Bowie; mother, Autumn Greenroy and partner Clay Schmoker, City View; great-grandparents, Edwin and Jo Kleinhans, Bowie; sisters, Emily Boyd and husband Logan, Anchorage, AK and Caysen Latham, City View; brothers, Caleb Cox, Bowie and T.J. Latham, City View; girlfriend, Kerstin Kindsfather, Bowie; aunt, Shonda Tucker, Fort Worth; cousin, Damien Greenroy, Bowie; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and many friends and teammates.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral home of Bowie.

