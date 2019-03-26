Barbara Ann Dennis

December 16, 1936 March 20, 2019

SAINT JO – Barbara Ann Dennis, 82, died on March 20, 2019.

A funeral was on March 24 at the Montague County Cowboy Church. Interment followed at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.

She was born on Dec. 16, 1936 in Dallas to Herschell Christi Wyatt and Maggie Beatrice Bush. Dennis was raised in Hebron and attended school through the eighth grade in Lewisville.

She married Charles Dennis on Aug. 5, 1962. They moved to Saint Jo in 1967. She began working as a clerk at the Post Office in 1968 and would retire as the Post Master in the early 1990s. She served as a Member of the Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce in the 1970s and was the secretary of the Saint Jo Riding Club throughout the 80-90s. She joined the fellowship of the Montague County Cowboy Church nearly 10 years ago.

Preceded in death by her parents, Herschell and Maggie Wyatt; sister, Pauline Robertson and son, Ricky Newton.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles Dennis, Saint Jo; sister, Claudia Wood, Bowie; brother, Harold Wyatt, Greenville; sons, Robert Newton, Nocona, Harper (Skipper) Dennis, Saint Jo and Brady Dennis, Valley View; daughter, Kathy Dennis, Saint Jo; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.