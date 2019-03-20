Beautify Our Bowie conducts its first work day

The newly formed Beautify Our Bowie team had its first workday this past Saturday doing clean-up at some of the main entrances into the city. Taking a moment for a fun selfie, Members of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints did trash pick-up along Highway 59. Volunteers from Chisholm Trail Pet Clinic, Neighborhood Watch and BOB also cleaned up. Visit the Moving Bowie Forward Facebook page for information on BOB. The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. March 23 at 408 Cummins. Those interested are welcome to attend.

Volunteers pick up trash along State Highway 59 at the city’s north entrance. (Courtesy photo)