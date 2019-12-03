BEDC board meets Wednesday

The board of directors for the Bowie Economic Development Corporation will meet at 8:30 a.m. on March 13 in the board room at 101 E. Pecan.

After the monthly business of bills and minutes, the board will discuss amendment to the Bowie Business Park covenants and restrictions including a rezoned request section.

An executive session is scheduled to deliberate a real property project, plus three projects under economic development negotiations.

The director’s monthly report wraps up the agenda.