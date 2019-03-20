BEDC discusses rezone plans

Members of the Bowie Economic Development Corporation met for their regular session on March 13 and moved forward with plans to request a rezone for a small part of the Bowie Business Park.

Executive Director Janis Crawley said they had hoped to make the request to the planning and zoning commission as soon as the maps were ready, however, they will have to wait until April due to the notification timeline. The board has to inform all landowners and in this instance there is only one landowner that would be impacted.

The zoning revision at the park which would lower a portion of the heavy industrial area to light industrial and also expand the commercial zone at the park. The P&Z will review the request and make a recommendation to the city council for consideration.

During an executive session the board continued discussion on negotiations for project 20190304CS. No action was taken.

In the director’s report, Crawley told the board the new phone system has been installed at the office.