BHS Bass Club send four teams to regional

The Bowie High School Bass Club competed at Ray Roberts on Saturday in the last regular tournament of the year.

The club was in the running for the North Texas Division Team of the Year and some of its members were in the running for Angler of the Year.

With all of that weighing on them, it was a tough day for some. The team of Ian Ashley and Cooper Gamblin hauled in the most fish for Bowie. The team caught four fish that weighed in at 12.14 pounds.

Blake Allen caught two fish that weighed in at 5.87 pounds. Jeremy Stone caught one fish that weighed 3.84 pounds.

A few days later the results for the North Texas Division were announced. The Bowie club finished second to Lucas Lovejoy.

With one first place finish and two second place finishes on the year, the club had one of its best overall years.

For Angler of the Year, the team of Ashley and Gamblin also got second place to a team from Van Alstyne.

The good news is this team along with three others qualified for the regional tournament based on their yearly performance.

The team of Allen and Will Hamilton qualified as well as the team of Zachary Kiser and Gunner Valverde and the team of Cooper Harris and Kooper Hansard.

The regional tournament will be at Lake Ray Hubbard on April 13, hosted by Rockwall Heath High School.